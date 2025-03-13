Maddie Font may 'Die from a Broken Heart' after playing song for son

"Die from a Broken Heart" may be a #1 song for Maddie & Tae, but it's not a hit with Maddie Font's kid.

In a new Instagram video, it's clear Forrest — who celebrated his first birthday in September — is not a fan.

He starts shaking his head "no" almost immediately after his mom asks Alexa to play the song.

It makes no difference to the toddler, who's having a snack at the time, when Maddie asks, "Still no? It's mama's song and Auntie Tae-Tae."

Forrest does burst into a smile when his mom continues to implore him, so she presses on, starting to sing along.

More big shakes of the head from Forrest.

"Oh dang. OK. Tough crowd," Maddie adds as she gives up.

Maybe the tyke will like something on Maddie & Tae's new album better. Love & Light drops May 2.

