Maddie & Tae + Andy Grammer are saying "I Do"

Pop star Andy Grammer has enlisted country music's Maddie & Tae for an upcoming duet, "I Do."



Arriving Friday, the genre-blending song's an upbeat romantic ode about staying committed to loving one's significant other through the highs and lows.



"And we might be losing sleep/ But you won't be losing me/ Even when I don't love you, I do, I do, I do, I do/ You don't make it easy to/ But I do, I do, I do, I do/ And we give and we take and we fight but we find a way to stay/ Even when I don't love you, I do/ Whoa, I do," Andy sings in a teaser clip as Maddie & Tae harmonize.



"I Do" is available for presave now.



Maddie & Tae's latest releases include "Free Like" and "Sad Girl Summer."



This fall, they'll kick off the next leg of their headlining Here's To Friends Tour. Tickets are available at maddieandtae.com.

