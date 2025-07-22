Major change for Southwest passengers almost in effect

OHIO — Southwest customers will soon be able to select their assigned seats while booking a flight.

The airline announced on Monday that customers will be able to select their seats starting on July 29 for flights beginning on Jan. 27, 2026.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the airline has been known for open seating for a half-century.

Southwest first announced the change in July 2024, citing customer preferences and increased revenue opportunities.

“Our Customers want more choice and greater control over their travel experience,” said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President Customer & Brand, at Southwest Airlines. “Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our Customers—including the ability to select Extra Legroom seats—and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin. This is an important step in our evolution, and we’re excited to pair these enhancements with our legendary Customer Service.”

The company said customers will be able to choose from several fare bundles, including some that offer seat selection while booking and access to different seat types.

The different seat types include extra legroom, preferred, and standard.

Customers can also purchase seat upgrades, according to the airline.

As assigned seating begins, the airline will introduce a new group-based boarding process to “deliver a smooth and efficient Customer Experience.”

Customers can buy priority boarding 24 hours before the flight so they can be first onboard.

For more information on this change, click here.

