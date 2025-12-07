Man accused of stalking minor, throwing Molotov cocktails into home

MICHIGAN — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a house in Michigan, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of multiple Molotov cocktails being thrown at a home and fires in a Brighton Township neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Upon arrival, deputies found “evidence of incendiary devices” in the road and damage to the victim’s property.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Alex Buley-Neumar, 25, of Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Investigators soon learned that the alleged attack was connected to an ongoing stalking and harassment case on social media involving a minor, the office said.

Buley-Neumar was arrested on Nov. 29 and was booked into the Livingston County Jail.

He’s facing preliminary charges of manufacturing/possessing Molotov cocktail causing damage, stalking a minor, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Buley-Neumar remains in jail with a $1 million bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

