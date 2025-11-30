Man arrested after bear mace sister, burglary

TACOMA, Washington — A man was arrested in Tacoma, Washington, after allegedly burglarizing his sister’s home and spraying her with bear mace.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a suspect who had felony warrants, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Tacoma Police Department requested assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly broke into his sister’s house and sprayed her with bear mace in an argument over money.

The suspect was pulled over during a traffic stop in the Timberlakes Community.

He allegedly decided to flee the stop as a Mason County Sheriff’s deputy opened the passenger door of the vehicle and ordered the suspect out.

The suspect attempted to get away by driving through a neighboring backyard.

Officers were able to block the suspect vehicle in by pinning the front bumper, preventing him from escaping.

The suspect was booked in the Mason County Jail on an attempt to elude a pursuing police vehicle, along with his felony warrants from the WA Department of Corrections for escape from community custody, and another one out of Mason County.

The suspect will be transferred to the Tacoma Police Department on charges of burglary.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group