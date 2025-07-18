Man dead, 14 hurt, after lightning strike at archery range

NEW JERSEY — A man was killed, and several people were injured after being struck by lightning in New Jersey.

Jackson Township Police said it happened at an outdoor archery range, and 14 people were hurt.

The victims range in age from 7-61, according to CBS affiliate WCBS TV in New York.

The police chief said that people performed CPR on a 61-year-old man. But he died from his injuries.

One victim suffered burns and another lost consciousness but later regained it, according to police.

“There was no thunder. There was no rain,” said Gene Grodzki. “It’s just the finger of God went and pointed down and hit a tree real close by here. The earth exploded, dirt went flying everywhere, and when I turned around, there were at least seven people down on the ground flat.”

Medics transported 13 victims to the hospital for treatment.

