Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Indiana

MUNCIE, Indiana — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Indiana on Sunday.

Around 6:23 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Muncie Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 23rd Street and Mock Avenue in Muncie, Indiana, on reports of shots fired.

As officers arrived, they heard several active gunshots in the immediate area before they found a man armed with a handgun.

During the encounter, a shot was fired by police, striking the man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Officers administered medical aid before the man was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to the Indiana State Police.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

The Indiana State Police was asked to conduct the investigation on behalf of the Muncie Police Department.

The shooting remains under investigation.

