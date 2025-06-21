Man formally charged after illegally reentering the U.S. after prior aggravated felony convictions

COLUMBUS — A Colombian man has been formally charged after illegally reentering the United States after being convicted of an aggravated felony.

A federal grand jury indicted 48-year-old Jaime Fernandez-Alacron and charged him with illegally reentering the United States after being convicted of federal kidnapping conspiracy and firearms crimes.

Fernandez-Alacron was previously removed from the United States in 2011 and 2020, according to court documents.

He was most recently arrested in May by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and was charged locally with felony possession of drugs and driving violations, including driving while intoxicated and without a valid license.

Illegally reentering the United States is a federal crime punishable by up to two years in prison; however, if the offender has a prior felony conviction or multiple prior misdemeanor convictions of a certain type, the penalty is increased to ten years in prison.

If the offender has been previously convicted of an aggravated felony, like Fernandez-Alacron, the defendant faces up to 20 years in prison.

