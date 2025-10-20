Man hospitalized after being shot by crossbow at motel

ERIE, Michigan — A 42-year-old Ohio man was hospitalized after being shot by a crossbow at a motel over the weekend.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, crews were dispatched to the Bedford Inn Motel on Telegraph Road just south of Smith Road in Erie, Michigan, on reports of a person who had been shot with an arrow and was losing consciousness, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Toledo, was stabilized and taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Detectives believe the victim was shot by another person staying at the motel, WTOL-11 reported.

They believe the suspect was known to the victim.

During a search of motel rooms, a crossbow was found that the Monroe County Sheriff’s office believes was used in the shooting, WTOL-11 reported.

The sheriff’s office also said that other subjects related to the case have been identified, but have yet to be located.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as an “assault with intent to murder,” WTOL-11 reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

