Man who led police on chase arrested after days on the run

FRANKLIN — A man who led them on a chase and then ran from his car has been arrested.

On Jan. 21, Franklin police said they tried to pull over Glenn Chasteen.

Chasteen has an active warrant through Ohio Adult Parole.

He refused to comply and took off from the officers.

A chase ended when Chasteen went off the road and traveled down an embankment into a creek.

He ran from the car, and officers could not find him.

Just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 26, Chasteen was spotted inside a vehicle in Middletown.

He refused to exit the car, and Franklin police responded and shot pepper balls into the car.

Chasteen eventually got out and was taken into custody.

He is currently being held at the Middletown Jail and has been charged through Franklin Municipal Court with felony fleeing.

He may face additional charges through the Middletown Division of Police.

