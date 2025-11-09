Man, woman charged in deadly shooting of robbery suspect

By WHIO Staff

TOLEDO — A man and woman are facing charges in the deadly shooting of a robbery suspect at an Ohio pizza restaurant.

Taylor Raths, 34, was arrested, and a warrant has been issued for 39-year-old Ronald Hurst, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.

Both are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

On Nov. 6, police responded to a call of a person shot in the Executive Market Place in Toledo.

Investigators said the shooting started inside Zaza Wood-Fired Pizza & Mediterranean Cuisine following an attempted robbery.

The suspect, identified by police as 22-year-old Jayson Brown, died at the hospital.

Raths and Hurst are accused of coordinating an assault attempt at the restaurant that involved someone spraying mace at occupants, court documents allege.

This allegedly led to Brown’s death.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111.

