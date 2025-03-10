Mansfield 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Mansfield, Ohio using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 69 °F on Saturday, while the low is 37 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 58 °F, low of 37 °F (52% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:49 AM, sunset at 7:31 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 61 °F, low of 39 °F (58% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:47 AM, sunset at 7:32 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 61 °F, low of 38 °F (68% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:46 AM, sunset at 7:33 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 56 °F, low of 43 °F (83% humidity)
- Overcast with a 49% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:44 AM, sunset at 7:34 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 66 °F, low of 48 °F (59% humidity)
- Overcast with a 39% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:43 AM, sunset at 7:35 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 69 °F, low of 55 °F (61% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Strong breeze (25 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:41 AM, sunset at 7:36 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 54 °F, low of 39 °F (42% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (10 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:39 AM, sunset at 7:37 PM