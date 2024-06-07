Matt Stell's a truth-teller in 'Born Lonely'

Chase Miller / Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Matt Stell has rolled out his debut album, Born Lonely.

The 10-track project arrives as its lead single, "Breakin' in Boots," ascends to the top 30 of the country charts.

"Born Lonely is finally out. This one means the world to me, and I hope it means something to y'all," shares Matt.

"I couldn't be prouder of Born Lonely. When I started writing these songs, I decided to tell the truth – the good, the bad, the fun, the sad, all of it – and see what happened," adds the "Prayed for You" singer. "It turned into the best batch of songs I've ever recorded."

To catch Matt on the road this summer, head to his website.

Here's the track list for Born Lonely:

"Built by Broken Hearts"
"Breakin' in Boots"
"Born Lonely"
"Girl Gets Done"
"Into the Sunrise"
"Smooth"
"The Hard Stuff"
"What We Do Best"
"Take the Girl"
"One Cold Beer at a Time"

