'Meet the Parents' sequel 'Focker In-Law,' starring Ariana Grande, gets release date

Get ready to Meet the Parents again next Thanksgiving — and save a seat at the table for Ariana Grande.

Focker In-Law, the next film in the Ben Stiller comedy franchise that started in 2000, now has a release date: Thanksgiving 2026. Stiller returns as Greg Focker, while Robert De Niro reprises his role as Greg's father-in-law, Jack. Teri Polo and Blythe Danner are also back as, respectively, Greg's wife, Pam, and mother-in-law, Dina. Owen Wilson returns as Pam's former fiancé, Kevin.

An Instagram post announcing the film is set to the Randy Newman song "A Fool in Love," from the original movie's soundtrack. The names of the casts are listed, followed by the word "and," and then — big finish — the name "Ariana Grande." While her role in the film hasn't been detailed, the Wicked star is rumored to be playing the fiancée of Greg's son.

"Give Thanks for Family" reads the film's tagline.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.