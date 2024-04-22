Meet your newest Opry member: Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery is officially a Grand Ole Opry member.

The "Five More Minutes" singer was inducted into the hallowed institution on Saturday by fellow Opry member Josh Turner. Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, were also onstage with Scotty and Josh for the special occasion.



"I stand here tonight proud of the fact that I bridged the gap between the generation of Randy Travis and Scotty McCreery," Josh said. "Only time will tell who will be inspired by Scotty."



"Scotty is not only a fine singer and a songwriter but he's a great man, husband and now father," Josh added. "I'm proud of him and I'm proud that he is filling the shoes of the artists before him. With artists like him, country music is in great shape."



After being inducted into the Opry and accepting his official Opry Member Award, Scotty shared, "If you've listened to any of my interviews over the last 15 years of doing this, they'd say, 'What is your biggest goal?' And I'd always say, 'One day I wanna be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.'"



"I gotta go home and start writing a new bucket list," he added.



Scotty performed his latest single, "Cab in a Solo," "Fall of Summer" from his forthcoming album, Rise & Fall, and Randy's hit "Three Wooden Crosses" before closing out with "Five More Minutes."



You can check out photos from Scotty's induction now on Instagram.



You can watch Scotty's Opry induction and performance later this spring on Opry Live on the Opry's Facebook and YouTube channels.

