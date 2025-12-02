Megan Moroney to be honored as Storyteller of the Year at 'Variety''s Hitmakers gala

Megan Moroney will be getting a special honor at Variety's upcoming Hitmakers gala, which celebrates the artists who've broken through or achieved major success in 2025.

Megan will be named Storyteller of the Year at the Saturday event in LA, thanks to her CMA-nominated album Am I Okay? Other honorees announced Tuesday include Bailey Zimmerman's "All the Way" duet partner BigXthaPlug, who will be named Hip-Hop Disruptor of the Year, and Big Loud, the record label whose roster includes Morgan Wallen, HARDY and Ernest. The label's executives will receive the Platinum Decade Award.

Megan is the only country act to be honored as a Hitmaker this year. Previously announced honorees include Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, Alex Warren and the three women who provide the singing voices of HUNTR/X, the animated group from KPop Demon Hunters.

