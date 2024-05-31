Megan Moroney drops 'Twisters' track, "Never Left Me"

Megan Moroney has dropped a new song, "Never Left Me."



The track, which Megan co-wrote for the upcoming Twisters movie, pays homage to the home the "Tennessee Orange" singer grew up in.



"I packed my bags like a bat outta hell/ Said, 'I'm all good all by myself'/ Well, here I am again/ It's been too long, old friend/ If floors could cry and walls could talk/ I hope they'd say, 'It ain't your fault'/ Standin' on your front porch, I can see/ I left you, but you never left me," Megan sings to her childhood abode, which she personifies in the song.



"This one was inspired by my childhood home & it was my first time writing a song for a movie!!! what a fun time w/ the girls @jessiejodillon @jessialexander @connierharrington," says Megan, who's also gearing up to release her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, on July 12.



"Never Left Me" is the third preview track from Twisters: The Album, and was preceded by Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" and Bailey Zimmerman's "Hell or High Water."

Twisters and its accompanying soundtrack arrive July 19. You can preorder and presave the latter project now.

Here's the star-studded track list for Twisters: The Album:



Luke Combs – "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Miranda Lambert – "Ain't in Kansas Anymore"

Conner Smith– "Steal My Thunder" (feat. Tucker Wetmore)

Thomas Rhett – "Feelin' Country"

Warren Zeiders – "The Cards I've Been Dealt"

Megan Moroney – "Never Left Me"

Lainey Wilson – "Out of Oklahoma"

Bailey Zimmerman – "Hell or High Water"

Jelly Roll – "Dead End Road"

Kane Brown – "Country Classic"

Sam Barber – "Tear Us Apart"

Tyler Childers – "Song While You're Away"

Tucker Wetmore – "Already Had It"

Leon Bridges – "Chrome Cowgirl"

Benson Boone – "Death Wish Love"

Shania Twain & BRELAND – "Boots Don't"

Dylan Gossett – "Stronger Than a Storm"

Lanie Gardner – "Chasing the Wind"

Jelly Roll – "Leave the Light On" (feat. Alexandra Kay)

Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn – "Before I Do"

The Red Clay Strays – "Caddo County"

Tanner Usrey – "Blackberry Wine"

Tanner Adell – "Too Easy"

Mason Ramsey – "Shake Shake (All Night Long)"

Tyler Halverson – "New Loop"

Flatland Cavalry – "Touchdown"

Nolan Taylor – "Driving You Home"

Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister – "Wall of Death"

Charley Crockett – "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

