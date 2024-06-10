Megan Moroney leaves her "Man on the Moon"

Cece Dawson/Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Don't go breaking Megan Moroney's heart — she just might leave you on the moon.

That sentiment's evidenced in Megan's new song, "Man on the Moon," which she wrote about a half-hearted lover.

"'Cause he wants me, and he needs space/ Someone take this cowboy away/ Somewhere far, let him fly/ Out of this world and off my mind/ Come on there's gotta be a rocket somewhere takin' off soon/ I think it's time we put another man on the moon," Megan sings in the chorus.

"Man on the Moon" is the latest preview of Megan's sophomore album, Am I Okay?, arriving July 12. The project will also include earlier releases "28th of June," "No Caller ID" and "Indifferent."

A full track list will be revealed soon. While you wait, you can preorder and presave the project now.

Megan's currently opening for Kenny Chesney on his Sun Goes Down Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit her website.

