Megan Moroney taps Kameron Marlowe + Mackenzie Carpenter for deluxe 'Lucky'

Megan Moroney's Lucky (Deluxe Edition) has arrived.



The expanded collection features three new songs, including a collaboration with Kameron Marlowe on "Fix You Too" and Mackenzie Carpenter on "Nothin' Crazy."



"[I] wanted to include these extra songs as a thank you for embracing my debut album and loving it as much as you have over these past few months - y'all have completely made this the best year yet already [crying emoji] i appreciate y'all more than you know & can't wait to see y'all on the road soon!" Megan shares on Instagram.



The deluxe version of Lucky is available now wherever you listen to music. To preorder a vinyl copy of the record, head over to Megan's merch store.



Megan is approaching the top 40 on the country charts with her latest single, "I'm Not Pretty."

Here's the track list for Lucky (Deluxe Edition):

"I’m Not Pretty"

"Lucky"

"Tennessee Orange"

"Kansas Anymore"

"Girl in the Mirror"

"Another on the Way"

"Traitor Joe"

"Why Johnny"

"God Plays A Gibson"

"Georgia Girl"

"Sleep on My Side"

"Mustang or Me"

"Sad Songs For Sad People"

"Fix You Too" featuring Kameron Marlowe

"Nothin’ Crazy" featuring Mackenzie Carpenter

"Reasons to Stay"

