Megan Moroney's 'Twisters' track, "Never Left Me," coming Friday

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Jeremy Chua

Megan Moroney's "Never Left Me" from Twisters: The Album is touching down on Friday.

The "I'm Not Pretty" singer shared the news with fans on her Instagram Story, alongside an audio clip of the track.

Fans were also treated to a teaser of "Never Left Me" earlier in May when Megan said she "wrote a song about the house she grew up in for the new twisters movie" in a separate TikTok video.

"Never Left Me" will be the third preview track of Twisters: The Album, the accompanying soundtrack to the Twisters movies — both arriving July 19. It follows Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" and Bailey Zimmerman's "Hell or High Water."

Megan's also gearing up to release her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, on July 12. You can preorder the project now at Megan's website.

