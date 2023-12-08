Michael Ray gets vulnerable in "We Should Get a Drink Sometime"

Michael Ray is wearing his heart on his sleeve in his new ballad, "We Should Get a Drink Sometime."

Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Mike Busbee and Josh Kerr penned the song, which chronicles one's sentiments following a chance run-in with an old flame.

"We should get a drink sometime/ Like old friends do/ I can tell you ‘bout my life/ You can tell me all about you/ Trust me I would understand/ If you found somebody new/ We don’t gotta take all night/ But if you think it’d be alright/ We should get a drink sometime," Michael sings in the heartfelt chorus.

"I typically end up cutting more songs than I need when I’m in the studio, and sadly that means there are a few that never get to see the light of day. But this song has always been special to me, and it felt like the right time to put it out there," Michael says.

"This one is for those of you traveling home for the holidays and reconnecting with those people in your life that you’ve lost touch with, whether you reach out or run into someone you didn’t expect to see," he adds.

"We Should Get a Drink Sometime" follows Michael's Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP, which arrived in June. The six-track project features its Meghan Patrick-assisted lead single, "Spirits and Demons."

