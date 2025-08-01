The Midwest is the most socially influenced region in America

Hers reports the Midwest is the most socially influenced U.S. region, with Des Moines leading in influencer followership across categories.

Summer is in full swing and so is influencer culture.

It's been a decade since the word 'influencer' forever changed how America finds out about fitness, fashion, politics, parenting, and pretty much all-things pop culture. Trending topics of the summer include "Love Island" lingo ("the ick," "grafting," "crack on"), Neapolitan hair (yes, like the ice cream), and carb cycling—the nutrition fad bringing bread back (we're not mad at it). Influencers have evolved from an Instagram fad to a bona fide profession, marketing strategy, and new class of celebrity. Underscoring the ever-growing influence of influencers, TIME released its first-ever Digital Creator's List this year, a roll call of the top 100 creators shaping the social sphere and cultural zeitgeist.

Earlier this year, Hers conducted an online survey, and its 7,100 respondents provided their input on the impact of influencers from the numerous categories on their lives.

Influencer Culture Across the Country

In fact, 92% of Americans—and nearly all of Gen Z (98%)—report following at least one influencer category, with food and health influencers topping the list of who they follow most (see Top 10 Categories of Influence). Even Boomers have gotten on board: three-quarters (75%) report following one influencer or more on social media.

Not surprisingly, age and gender play a role in which categories are the most influential among different pockets of the population. Women, for instance, are 3 times more likely than men to follow hair and beauty influencers (23% vs. 8%), making hair and beauty the second most influential category among women, right after food. Singles are the top followers of entertainment and pop culture; Millennial men are the most likely to follow technology and gaming; and Boomers are disproportionate fans of politics and pets.

Top 10 Categories of Influence

Q: Which categories of social media influencers do you currently follow?

More surprising, however, is the significant role geography plays in shaping the content different metropolitan areas seek out online. Take travel, for instance, a hot topic on social media in the summer … unless you are from San Antonio, where just 6% of residents say they follow travel influencers. This compares to 18% of Americans overall, and 26% of people from Indianapolis, the town most tapped into travel inspo. Also interesting: Politics has a higher percentage of followers outside the capital city than it does in it: 18% of Norfolk, Virginia, residents follow politics on social media vs. 8% of those from Washington, D.C.—-perhaps because district residents are following politics in real life, or just tapped out from being at the epicenter of it.

Health and wellness has the highest percentage of followers in Honolulu. Generally speaking, warmer weather locations, like Phoenix and Miami, and West Coast enclaves like San Francisco, Seattle, and San Diego, had high percentages of health and wellness followers, whereas New Orleans and Las Vegas—both home to parties, foodies, and fun, stigmas be damned—were last on the list of cities stoked about health and wellness trends online.

The Midwest Is A Catalyst of Influence

Midwest cities, including Des Moines, Iowa; Detroit; Chicago; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; and Cleveland, emerged as having the highest percentage of residents following influencers across multiple categories, making them natural catalysts of trends on social media. In fact, 99% of respondents in Des Moines are following influencers, as are 98% of people in Detroit and 97% of Chicagoans.

Des Moines, nestled in a state known for corn and caucuses, has the highest concentration of hair and beauty followers. In addition to following more influencers in this category, 50% of people from Des Moines have tried hair supplements, either now or in the past, vs. just 35% of Americans overall; and 44% have tried hair growth medications vs. just 30% of Americans. Des Moines also boasts the third highest percentage of health and wellness followers after Honolulu and Phoenix, further establishing it as a catalyst for health trends.

Hair Hype In Hawkeye State

Since Des Moines boasts the largest percentage of people following influencers of any U.S. city—and since they were the top city to follow hair and beauty influencers—we dove deeper into the hairstyles Des Moinesians rank highest. Here’s the rundown.

Top Hairstyles for Women

Curly hair: 21% name it as a top style vs. 16% of Americans overall

21% name it as a top style vs. 16% of Americans overall Pony tail: 13% name it as a top style vs. 10% of Americans overall

13% name it as a top style vs. 10% of Americans overall Long layers: 10% name it as a top style vs. 17% of Americans overall

Top Hairstyles for Men

Classic boy cut: 16% name it as a top style vs. 11% of Americans overall

16% name it as a top style vs. 11% of Americans overall Fade: 14% name it as a top style vs. 14% of Americans overall

14% name it as a top style vs. 14% of Americans overall Buzz cut: 14% name it as a top style vs. 12% of Americans overall

Beyond Des Moines, Detroit has the highest percentage of lifestyle and parenting followers; Chicago has the largest concentration of foodie and fashionista followers; and Columbus tops the list of people following gamer culture. As previously mentioned, Indianapolis ranked #1 in the travel category, and also tied with Cleveland as having the highest percentage of Entertainment and Pop Culture followers (see Top Cities of Influence By Category).

New York City, a city known for setting trends rather than following them, was third to last to say they tapped into influencers to keep up with culture. That said, food (30%), fashion (28%), and sports (26%) still ranked high on New Yorkers’ lists.

Top Cities of Influence By Category

These cities are catalysts of trends, with the highest percentage of residents following influencers in each of the top 10 categories of influence.

Percentages reflect the percentage of residents who say they follow influencers in each category.

Food

Chicago: 35%

San Antonio: 32%

Orlando, Florida: 31% (t)

Denver: 31% (t)

American Average: 23%

Health and Wellness

Honolulu: 41%

Phoenix: 35%

Des Moines, Iowa: 34%

American Average: 21%

Fitness and Nutrition

Salt Lake City: 36%

New Orleans: 31% (t)

Seattle: 31% (t)

Boston: 30%

American Average: 20%

Sports

Atlanta: 29%

Las Vegas: 28%

Miami: 27%

American Average: 20%

Fashion and Style

Chicago: 31%

Providence, Rhode Island: 29%

Los Angeles: 28% (t)

New York City: 28% (t)

American Average: 18%

Travel

Indianapolis: 26%

Philadelphia: 25% (t)

Providence, Rhode Island: 25% (t)

Portland, Oregon: 24%



American Average: 18%

Lifestyle

Detroit: 29%

Seattle: 26% (t)

Denver: 26% (t)

Omaha, Nebraska: 26% (t)

Raleigh, North Carolina: 25% (t)

Birmingham, Alabama: 25% (t)

American Average: 16%

Hair and Beauty

Des Moines, Iowa: 27%

New York City: 25%

Birmingham, Alabama: 24%

American Average: 16%

Entertainment and Pop Culture

Cleveland: 24% (t)

Indianapolis: 24% (t)

Greenville, South Carolina: 21% (t)

Milwaukee: 21% (t)

Miami: 20%

American Average: 16%

Animals and Pets

Tampa, Florida: 23% (t)

Salt Lake City: 23% (t)

Chicago: 22%

Providence, Rhode Island: 21% (t)

Nashville, Tennessee: 21% (t)

American Average: 15%

Gaming

Columbus, Ohio: 20%

Little Rock, Arkansas: 19%

Washington, D.C.: 18% (t)

Nashville, Tennessee: 18% (t)

Baltimore: 18% (t)

Cleveland: 18% (t)

American Average: 14%

Technology

Honolulu: 22%

Boston: 21% (t)

Miami: 21% (t)

Atlanta: 19%

American Average: 13%

Arts and Culture

Sacramento, California: 16% (t)

Austin, Texas: 16% (t)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 15%

San Francisco: 14%

American Average: 10%

Politics and Activism

Norfolk, Virginia: 18%

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 13% (t)

Minneapolis: 13% (t)

Houston: 12%

American Average: 8%

Parenting

Detroit: 21%

Little Rock, Arkansas: 16%

Memphis, Tennessee: 15% (t)

Sacramento,California: 15% (t)

American Average: 8%

Data and Methodology

This study is based on a 7,100-person online survey, which included (1) 5,000 18-to-65-year-old respondents in the top 50 metropolitan areas (100 respondents per city); (2) 5,000 18-65-year-old respondents in each of the 50 states (100 respondents per state); and (3) a nationally representative sample of 500 18-to-65-year-old respondents to contextualize results. These three categories are not mutually exclusive; some respondents fall within more than one category. The study was fielded in January 2025.

Findings were analyzed by 190 demographic and psychographic cuts, including city, region, gender (references to “women” and “men” include all people who self-identify as such), age, race and ethnicity, relationship status, parenting status, sexual orientation (heterosexual, bisexual, gay, lesbian, pansexual, asexual, queer, etc.), fandoms (music, sports, etc.), and fitness and diet preferences, among other areas of interest.

All data in this study are from this source, unless otherwise noted. Independent research firm, Culture Co-op, conducted and analyzed research and findings.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.