Miranda inks new record deal + announces new song

Miranda Lambert is set to drop a new song, "Wranglers," on May 3.



The track will be Miranda's first release under her newly announced joint label contract with Republic Records and Big Loud.



"'Wranglers' is a tale of a woman taking her power back," Miranda says of her forthcoming track. "I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life that we needed to find a way to find our strength and also get a little revenge on someone that did us wrong or hurt us."



Of her new record deal, the country superstar shares, "Music is and always will be the thing that drives me, but having a new home has given me a hunger I didn't realize I still had inside me. This song feels like it could be on the same record as 'Gunpowder & Lead'; it has that same fury. I can't wait to get out there with this new label and this new music… [REPUBLIC Founder and Chairman] Monte Lipman and his team fire me up!"



"Miranda Lambert's legacy as both a consummate storyteller and legendary performer speaks for itself," adds Monte. "Her new music is spectacular and we are thrilled and honored to welcome her to Republic Records in partnership with Big Loud."



Miranda's latest full-length studio album is 2022's Palomino.



The Texas native is currently on tour. Her next stop is Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, on Saturday, April 27. For Miranda's full tour schedule, head to her website.



You can presave "Wranglers" now to hear it as soon as it arrives.

