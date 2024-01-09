Miranda Lambert has written her first songs of 2024: "We got deep in the paint"

Miranda Lambert is kicking off 2024 with some newly penned songs.



The "White Liar" hitmaker shared on social media that she's written her first batch of songs of the year with her longtime friend Ashley Monroe and rising country artist Stephen Wilson Jr.

"Wrote the first songs of 2024 today with bestie @ashleymonroemusic and new friend @stephen.wilson.jr," Miranda captioned her Instagram post of a selfie of the three songwriters.



"I've been inspired by Ash and her melodies and heart for 20 years now. And Stephen's record has lit a fire under my ass since I laid ears on it," she says. "Great start to this year I'd say! We got deep in the paint. 3 in a day… but let's get it while the gettin's good."



Miranda's latest album is 2022's Palomino, which spawned the singles "If I Was a Cowboy" and "Strange."



The Texas native recently teamed with hit songwriter/producer Jon Randall and Big Loud Records to launch a new label imprint, Big Loud Texas. For more information, head to bigloudtexas.com.

