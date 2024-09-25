Miranda Lambert teams with Jake Worthington for new duet

By Jeremy Chua

Miranda Lambert has been enlisted by Jake Worthington for a new duet, "Hello S***** Day."

It'll drop on Friday, and you can hear a live snippet of it on Jake's Instagram.

Jake also posted a video of him sharing the backstory of their collab, with Miranda recounting the day she co-wrote "Hello S***** Day" with hit songwriters Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon and Jesse Frasure. That clip's also up on Jake's Instagram.

You can presave "Hello S***** Day" now to hear it as soon as it arrives on digital platforms.

Miranda's latest single, "Wranglers," from her new album Postcards From Texas is currently in the top 30 of the country charts.

