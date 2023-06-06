Miranda Lambert drops duet with Leon Bridges

Miranda Lambert and soul singer Leon Bridges have released a duet, "If You Were Mine."

The spellbinding love song was penned by Miranda, Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure, and chronicles a tale of unwavering romance.

"I'd make sure your stars are shining/ Sure as the Frio's winding/ I'd bottle you up like lightning/ I'd rope the moon for you/ A million times/ That's what I'd do If you were mine," Miranda and Leon harmonize in the chorus.

"I have been a big fan of Leon for a while because he is very authentic as an artist and I love his music. I wrote this song with Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure, specifically with Leon in mind," Miranda shares. "Since we are both from Texas, we threw in a few Texas references, of course – the Frio River being one."

"When we finished this song, we sent it to Leon in hopes that he would want to collaborate and we were so glad that he said yes," she says. "I have really enjoyed getting to know him and I’m happy to have him as a new friend."

Leon adds, "I was humbled to have Miranda ask if I'd join her on this beautiful duet she wrote. Getting in the studio with her in Nashville to sing this song together was magic. There's nothing better than two Texans on one mic!"

"If You Were Mine" is available everywhere you listen to music.

If you're headed to Nashville for CMA Fest, be sure to catch Miranda at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.