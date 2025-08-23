Moonshiner known as ‘Cheese’ found in shed with 150+ guns, explosives

moonshiner guns Cherokee A shed in Cherokee County contained illegal explosives and much more. (Source: U.S. Department of Justice, Northern District of Georgia)
By WHIO Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Michael Ferrell Price, known as “Cheese,” was involved in trafficking methamphetamine from a shed where he stored explosive devices and over 150 firearms, including machine guns and unregistered silencers.

He also operated an illegal moonshine still on the property, our sister station WSB-TV reported.

“Price posed a clear danger to the community by selling methamphetamine and distilling moonshine while maintaining an illegal stash of explosive devices and more than 150 firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

“This case demonstrates the results we achieve when federal, state, and local law enforcement work hand-in-hand,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka.

The investigation into Price began in September 2024 when agents of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad started looking into his activities at his mother’s home in eastern Cherokee County.

On October 22, 2024, agents executed a search warrant at the property, finding more than 3 ounces of highly pure crystal methamphetamine, several gallons of homemade moonshine, dozens of illegal explosive devices, and 150 guns.

Among the firearms found were two machine guns, a short-barreled rifle, a privately manufactured firearm without a serial number, five firearm silencers, and a stolen revolver.

Price, a long-time methamphetamine user, was prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or explosives.

He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

