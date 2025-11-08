More than 200 forced out after massive fire destroys apartment

AMHERST, Mass. — More than 200 people were displaced after a huge fire destroyed buildings at a Massachusetts apartment complex.

The fire was first reported at the Olympia Place apartment complex on Olympia Drive in Amherst shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to our sister station Boston 25.

Callers told 911 that a building under construction was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Amherst Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the blaze had already spread to nearby buildings. One four-story building under construction collapsed, and others suffered partial collapses as the fire raged on.

Crews faced low water pressure, complicating efforts to contain the flames.

Explosions were reported at the scene, likely caused by fuel tanks on the construction site. A construction crane also collapsed during the incident.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Preliminary estimates indicate 230 residents have been displaced.

