Morgan Evans' new song will interpolate John Denver's hit

Morgan Evans is set to drop his new song, "Thank God She's a Country Girl," on Friday, October 6.

The track, which Morgan wrote with Jesse Frasure, puts a fresh spin on John Denver's 1975 hit "Thank God I'm a Country Boy."

"Making this song has just been pure fun from start to finish. It was an absolute pleasure to rework such a classic song and, with the approval of John Martin Sommers, the writer of 'Thank God I'm a Country Boy,'" Morgan says of John, who also receives a writer credit on the reimagined tune.

"I'm stoked to put this one out into the world! I hope it puts a smile on your face and gets your feet moving wherever in the world you are!" he adds.

A preview clip of "Thank God She's a Country Girl" is now up on Morgan's Instagram.

Morgan kicks off his headlining Life Upside Down Tour in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, October 5. For tickets, visit Morgan's website.

