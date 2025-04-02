Morgan Wallen debuts 'Get me to God's country' merch

Will Heath/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

Whatever you make of Morgan Wallen's exit from Saturday Night Live last weekend, you can now buy merch to match.

After performing two songs on the show, the "I'm the Problem" hitmaker unexpectedly left the set during the close, walking off instead of staying to visit with the cast as the credits rolled. He followed that up with a social media post that said "Get me to God's country," along with a picture of a plane.

On Tuesday, his fan club debuted hats and t-shirts showcasing the same sentiment. There are two different versions of the ball cap, as well as a white tee, all bearing a similar tan, navy and red design. All the items go for $45 on Morgan's website.

Morgan's new album, I'm the Problem, drops May 16.

