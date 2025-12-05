Morgan Wallen gets real about his love of Christmas

Darius Rucker's 16th Annual Darius And Friends St. Jude Benefit Morgan Wallen performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, June 2, 2025. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
By Stephen Hubbard

Not only is Morgan Wallen one of the biggest artists in any kind of music right now, it turns out he's also a real Christmas connoisseur.

The East Tennessee native can say he got it from his mom, though they don't necessarily agree about their preferred kind of tree.

"I like real, but I didn't grow up with real," Morgan says. "My mom always kept a fake one — well, a few fake ones. My mom is a big decorator, so I kinda got some of that from her. I enjoy the decorations."

Perhaps even more unexpected? The end of the season makes Morgan blue.

"It's always like the saddest day of the year to me whenever the Christmas tree goes away and all that goes away," he says.

Morgan's latest single from I'm the Problem, "20 Cigarettes," just moved into country's top 20.

