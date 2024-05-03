Morgan Wallen + Post Malone share title + release date of collab

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

We knew Morgan Wallen and Post Malone recently collaborated on a song, but now, we officially have a title and release date.

The song's called "I Had Some Help," and it's dropping on Friday, May 10.

Posty shared the news via a joint Instagram post featuring a playful photo of Morgan and him making a heart with their hands.

Fans got a snippet of "I Had Some Help" in March via Posty's Instagram Reel, which showed him listening to the unreleased collab in the studio.

You can presave "I Had Some Help" now to hear it as soon as it arrives. 

