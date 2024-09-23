Morgan Wallen wraps Knoxville shows, announces new song

"Thought You Should Know" about Morgan Wallen's historic weekend.



The Tennessee native wrapped his two-show run at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium on Friday and Sunday, bringing in 156,161 fans over both nights, which broke a record previously set by The Jackson 5.



Reflecting on his ascent from bars and small venues to stadiums, Morgan shared onstage, "One thing that I miss though about the smaller shows is I could walk out onstage and I could look pretty much everybody in the eyes, so this is my attempt at trying to recreate some of that. To come back here and look some more of y'all in the eyes and say thank you for supporting me and my music."



Morgan's historic shows also featured surprise joint performances from Eric Church on "Quittin' Time," Darius Rucker on "Wagon Wheel" and Miranda Lambert on "Thought You Should Know," which the singers co-wrote with Nicolle Galyon.



"Me and this next artist, we got together one day and wrote a few songs, and this is the first song we ever wrote," Morgan said before Miranda took the stage. "I brought this song into the room and I needed some help from a lady's perspective to help me write a song for my mama."



Additionally, Morgan announced the Oct. 18 release of his new track, "Love Somebody," which is available for presave now.

Morgan's current single, "Lies Lies Lies," is in the top 10 and rising on the country charts.

