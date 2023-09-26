Morgan Wallen unveils 10 stadium dates for 2024

Morgan Wallen is extending his One Night At A Time tour into 2024 with 10 stadium dates.

Kicking off in April, the newly announced trek includes stops in Indianapolis, Nashville, Denver, Tampa, Arlington, Las Vegas and more.

Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley are part of the rotating list of opening acts.

"Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour," says Morgan. "It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!"

To purchase tickets to Morgan's One Night At A Time 2024 shows, fans must register in advance at Ticketmaster's website. Registration is open now through Sunday, October 1, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Once registration closes, fans will randomly be selected to receive a day/time of the presale and a code that grants them access to it.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for the canceled Oxford show on Saturday, April 23, 2023, will receive access to an early presale. Details will be sent directly to ticket holders via email.

For a full list of dates for Morgan's 2024 tour, visit his website.

Morgan is currently in the top 10 of the country charts with "Thinkin' Bout Me" and "Everything I Love."

