Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges in downtown Nashville

Morgan Wallen was arrested on felony charges after he allegedly threw a chair from the roof of a bar in downtown Nashville, ABC-TV affiliate WKRN reports.

According to arrest documents, officers were standing in front of Eric Church's Chief's bar in the 200 block of Broadway around 10:53 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 when they witnessed a chair come from above and hit the street.

Authorities reported the chair landed approximately three feet away from two officers. When officers approached security to investigate the incident, staff members at the bar allegedly told them the singer was responsible for the chair.

The officers reviewed video footage of incident which reportedly showed Morgan launching an object over the roof, according to the arrest report. Officials said the rooftop sits six stories above Broadway.

Witnesses reportedly told officers they were standing next to Wallen and observed him, "pick up the chair, throw it over him, laughing afterward."

Wallen was taken into custody for the incident and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were in the vicinity and for the danger to the public, officials said. He was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Records show he was booked into Metro Jail early Monday morning and released hours later.

Wallen's attorney provided News 2 a brief statement regarding the singer's arrest: "At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities."

Morgan is currently out on his One Night at a Time tour; his next scheduled stop is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 15.

