Morgan Wallen's launching his Sand In My Boots Festival

Morgan Wallen's emptying the sand from his boots for his first-ever Sand In My Boots Festival.



Slated for May 16-18, 2025, the three-day festival will take place in Gulf Shores, Alabama.



"Me and my team have been working on this for a while for y'all. We're going to be headed south to the beaches and I'm bringing some of my friends with me," Morgan announces via video on social media. "Mark your calendars for May 16, 17 and 18, 2025, for the Sand In My Boots Music Fest. It's going to be in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Stay tuned and we'll get you some more info soon!"



The full lineup and ticket sales information will be announced soon at sandinmybootsfest.com.

Morgan's currently in the top five of the country charts with "Lies Lies Lies." His One Night at a Time Tour wraps Friday and Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

