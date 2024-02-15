Morgan Wallen's opening This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen in Nashville

Morgan Wallen is joining the ranks of country stars with a bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway.



The "This Bar" singer is teaming up with TC Restaurant Group to open This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen.



Spanning six stories, the venue will feature six bars, three live music stages, an open-air rooftop and a restaurant offering Southern favorites, bar bites and some of Morgan's mom's recipes. The menu will be curated by Morgan with chef Tomasz Wosiak, vice president of culinary development for TC Restaurant Group.



"I sing about finding myself in 'this bar' and now it's coming to life. This venue will hold true to everything I love and is inspired by my fans and the way they have embraced me and my music," says Morgan.



"We're designing a menu around some of my family favorites, so it brings a piece of East Tennessee to Music City," shares the East Tennessee native. "I hope This Bar is a place you'll want to find yourself in and make memories with your friends and family and celebrate the way country music has brought us all together."



"Morgan Wallen is one of the most sought after stars in the music industry, and we are thrilled that he has trusted us to deliver a concept that will bring him closer to his fans, hold fast to his roots and enshrine his name among an exclusive group of artists who can claim international stardom with a Lower Broadway destination fans all over the world seek out," adds Adam Hesler, president at TC Restaurant Group.

This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen will open at 107th 4th Ave. South in 2024.

For more information, head to This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen's Instagram.

