Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Cincinnati and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Cincinnati metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Russian

- 3,545 speakers (0.16% of population)

#9. Vietnamese

- 3,665 speakers (0.17% of population)

#8. Hindi

- 4,392 speakers (0.2% of population)

#7. Western Africa

- 4,885 speakers (0.23% of population)

#6. German

- 5,083 speakers (0.24% of population)

#5. Arabic

- 5,533 speakers (0.26% of population)

#4. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 6,964 speakers (0.32% of population)

#3. French

- 9,609 speakers (0.45% of population)

#2. Chinese

- 11,139 speakers (0.52% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 58,250 speakers (2.7% of population)