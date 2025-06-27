Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Lima and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Lima metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Artush // Shutterstock

#10. Afro-Asiatic Languages

- 87 speakers (0.04% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Vixit // Shutterstock

#9. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 106 speakers (0.05% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Chinese

- 129 speakers (0.06% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

naokita // Shutterstock

#7. Japanese

- 136 speakers (0.07% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#6. French

- 148 speakers (0.07% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fela Sanu // Shutterstock

#5. Western Africa

- 153 speakers (0.07% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#4. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 166 speakers (0.08% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#3. Vietnamese

- 210 speakers (0.1% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#2. German

- 615 speakers (0.3% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Spanish

- 2,232 speakers (1.09% of population)