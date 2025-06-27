Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Mansfield and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Mansfield metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#10. Russian

- 124 speakers (0.06% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock

#9. Slavic Languages (e.g. Ukrainian)

- 132 speakers (0.06% of population)

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#8. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 142 speakers (0.07% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dong Nhat Huy // Shutterstock

#7. Vietnamese

- 152 speakers (0.07% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#6. Arabic

- 232 speakers (0.11% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

naokita // Shutterstock

#5. Japanese

- 352 speakers (0.17% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#4. French

- 494 speakers (0.24% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

elxeneize // Shutterstock

#3. German

- 1,076 speakers (0.52% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#2. Spanish

- 2,249 speakers (1.09% of population)

(Stacker/Stacker)

hutch photography // Shutterstock

#1. West Germanic Languages

- 2,690 speakers (1.3% of population)