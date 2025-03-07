Most Democrat-leaning states

Stacker looked at data from The American Presidency Project to see which of the United States tended to lean most toward Democratic values.

Considering a Republican candidate won the United States presidential election in November 2024, it's easy to assume most Americans identify as Republicans. The data, however, tells a different story. According to Gallup, 28% of Americans considered themselves Democrats in 2024, the same percentage who identified as Republicans. A far greater number (43%) identified as Independents.

When choosing between the two major parties, Gallup's data shows that 45% of Americans lean toward Democratic values. Still, those values look far different from the party's initial tenets when it was created over 175 years ago. America's longest-running political party formally took shape with the founding of the Democratic National Committee in 1848, when early Democrats fought to limit federal government oversight and stood against the abolition of slavery.

Today, the Democratic Party tends to advocate for an active federal government and champions progressive causes like resisting voter suppression and advocating for gun reform and reproductive rights.

An April 2024 analysis from the Pew Research Center showed that certain groups are more inclined to lean Democratic, including Black and Asian Americans, those without a religious affiliation, and those born in the 1990s. Still, the Democratic Party isn't a united front. Opinions differ on issues like the Israel-Palestine conflict, which led to protests throughout the U.S. in 2024.

To see where Democrats are most prominent in the U.S. today, Stacker ranked each state by the percentage of residents who voted for then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, using data from The American Presidency Project. Voting data is as of Dec. 31, 2024. Supplementary data on voting patterns from the past 16 presidential elections is also included but did not impact the ranking.

Though many of the states in the top 25 are in the Northeast or on the West Coast, as one may expect, the list also has a few unexpected outliers. Read on to see where your state ranks.

Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. (Stacker/Stacker)

#50. Wyoming

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 69,527 (25.8%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Charleston, West Virginia, skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk. (Stacker/Stacker)

#49. West Virginia

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 214,309 (28.1%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

Downtown Boise, Idaho. (Stacker/Stacker)

#48. Idaho

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 274,972 (30.4%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 2 times

Aerial view of Grand Forks, North Dakota in the fall. (Stacker/Stacker)

#47. North Dakota

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 112,327 (30.5%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City. (Stacker/Stacker)

#46. Oklahoma

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 499,599 (31.9%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 2 times

View of Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville, Arkansas. (Stacker/Stacker)

#45. Arkansas

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 396,905 (33.6%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Pink skies over quaint old buildings of downtown Campbellsville, Kentucky. (Stacker/Stacker)

#44. Kentucky

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 704,043 (33.9%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Bridges over Coosa River in Gadsden, Alabama. (Stacker/Stacker)

#43. Alabama

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 772,412 (34.1%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Street view of downtown Deadwood, South Dakota. (Stacker/Stacker)

#42. South Dakota

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 146,859 (34.2%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Beale Street in Downtown Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacker/Stacker)

#41. Tennessee

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,056,265 (34.5%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Downtown Provo, Utah, on Center Street at dusk. (Stacker/Stacker)

#40. Utah

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 562,566 (37.8%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi. (Stacker/Stacker)

#39. Mississippi

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 466,668 (38.0%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 2 times

Downtown aerial view of New Orleans, Louisiana. (Stacker/Stacker)

#38. Louisiana

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 766,870 (38.2%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 3 times

Historic uptown district of Butte, Montana. (Stacker/Stacker)

#37. Montana

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 231,906 (38.5%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 3 times

Buildings in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. (Stacker/Stacker)

#36. Nebraska

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 369,995 (39.1%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

The business district on Walnut Street in Muncie, Indiana. (Stacker/Stacker)

#35. Indiana

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,163,603 (39.6%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 3 times

Downtown city skyline and parks in Kansas City, Missouri. (Stacker/Stacker)

#34. Missouri

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,200,599 (40.1%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Waterfront Park at dawn in Charleston, South Carolina. (Stacker/Stacker)

#33. South Carolina

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,028,452 (40.4%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Buildings in downtown Wichita, Kansas. (Stacker/Stacker)

#32. Kansas

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 544,853 (41.0%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Historic wooden buildings of Creek Street in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Stacker/Stacker)

#31. Alaska

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 140,026 (41.4%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 1 time

Downtown skyline over the Colorado River at dawn in Austin, Texas. (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Texas

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 4,835,250 (42.5%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Cityscape image of Des Moines, Iowa, skyline. (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. Iowa

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 707,278 (42.5%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

Aerial view of Tampa suburbs in Florida. (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Florida

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 4,683,038 (43.0%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 6 times

Downtown skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio, with the buildings' reflection on the Ohio River at during sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Ohio

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,533,699 (43.9%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

Downtown Phoenix, Arizona, at dusk. (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Arizona

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,582,860 (46.7%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 2 times

Hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Nevada

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 705,197 (47.5%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, at dusk. (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. North Carolina

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,715,375 (47.7%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 3 times

Buildings in downtown Detroit, Michigan. (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Michigan

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,736,533 (48.3%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 9 times

Buildings in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Georgia

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,548,017 (48.5%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 4 times

Funicular, buildings, and bridges in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Pennsylvania

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 3,423,042 (48.7%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

Trolley Pub filled with passengers turning the corner on State Street in Madison, Wisconsin. (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Wisconsin

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,668,229 (48.8%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 10 times

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, at dusk. (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. New Hampshire

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 418,488 (50.7%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 8 times

Buildings in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Minnesota

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,656,979 (50.9%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 15 times

Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Virginia

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,335,395 (51.8%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 5 times

Homes in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. New Mexico

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 478,802 (51.9%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 8 times

Aerial view of homes in New Jersey. (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. New Jersey

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,220,713 (52.0%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 9 times

Boats and buildings on the coast of Bar Harbor, Maine. (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Maine

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 435,652 (52.4%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 10 times

City Park Boathouse and Rocky Mountains in Denver, Colorado. (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Colorado

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,728,159 (54.1%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 7 times

The suburbs overlooking downtown Chicago, Illinois, after sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Illinois

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 3,062,863 (54.4%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 9 times

Portland, Oregon, skyline at dusk on the Willamette River. (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Oregon

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,240,600 (55.3%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

Buildings on the water in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Rhode Island

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 285,156 (55.5%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 13 times

People cross the street in the East Village of Manhattan, New York. (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. New York

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 4,619,195 (55.9%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 13 times

Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Connecticut

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 992,053 (56.4%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

Main street in Newark, Delaware. (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Delaware

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 289,758 (56.6%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

Space Needle and buildings in downtown Seattle, Washington, with Mt. Rainier in the background. (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Washington

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,245,849 (57.2%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 11 times

Crescent Bay of Laguna Beach, Orange County, in California. (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. California

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 9,276,179 (58.5%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 10 times

Panoramic view from the Diamond Head crater of the Honolulu cityscape with the Pacific Ocean at the background. (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Hawai'i

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 313,044 (60.6%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 13 times

Buildings by the seaport in Boston, Massachusetts. (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Massachusetts

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 2,126,518 (61.2%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 14 times

Buildings on the water in Annapolis, Maryland. (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Maryland

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 1,902,577 (62.6%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 13 times

Buildings in Montpelier, Vermont, in the fall. (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Vermont

- Votes cast for Kamala Harris in 2024: 235,791 (63.8%)

- Presidential elections between 1964-2024: voted Democratic 10 times

