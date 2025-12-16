Most expensive homes for sale in Canton

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Canton listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 10366 Immel St NE, Canton
- Price: $2,500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,746
- Price per square foot: $667
- Lot size: 27.2 acres
- Days on market: 21 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 6907 Glengarry Ave NW, Canton
- Price: $1,690,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,280
- Price per square foot: $149
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 14 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 6894 Glengarry Ave NW, Canton
- Price: $1,650,000
- 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,117
- Price per square foot: $148
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 1524 Eagle Watch St NE, Canton
- Price: $1,575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,541
- Price per square foot: $346
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 25 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 5179 Birkdale St NW, Canton
- Price: $1,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,030
- Price per square foot: $135
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 60 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 5155 Fleetwood Ave NW, Canton
- Price: $1,450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,796
- Price per square foot: $250
- Lot size: 5.3 acres
- Days on market: 71 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 4120 Lochness Cir NW, Canton
- Price: $1,125,000
- 3 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,861
- Price per square foot: $143
- Lot size: 1.7 acres
- Days on market: 39 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 2942 Torrey Pines Cir NW, Canton
- Price: $1,100,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,200
- Price per square foot: $177
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 43 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 5858 Springlake Rd NW, Canton
- Price: $949,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,634
- Price per square foot: $261
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 40 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 5691 Governors Ave NW, Canton
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,928
- Price per square foot: $126
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 85 days (-$85,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com