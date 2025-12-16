Most expensive homes for sale in Canton

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Orlando from realtor.com.

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Canton listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 10366 Immel St NE, Canton

- Price: $2,500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,746

- Price per square foot: $667

- Lot size: 27.2 acres

- Days on market: 21 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 6907 Glengarry Ave NW, Canton

- Price: $1,690,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,280

- Price per square foot: $149

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 14 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 6894 Glengarry Ave NW, Canton

- Price: $1,650,000

- 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,117

- Price per square foot: $148

- Lot size: 0.9 acres

- Days on market: 15 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 1524 Eagle Watch St NE, Canton

- Price: $1,575,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,541

- Price per square foot: $346

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 5179 Birkdale St NW, Canton

- Price: $1,500,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 11,030

- Price per square foot: $135

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 60 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 5155 Fleetwood Ave NW, Canton

- Price: $1,450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,796

- Price per square foot: $250

- Lot size: 5.3 acres

- Days on market: 71 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 4120 Lochness Cir NW, Canton

- Price: $1,125,000

- 3 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 7,861

- Price per square foot: $143

- Lot size: 1.7 acres

- Days on market: 39 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2942 Torrey Pines Cir NW, Canton

- Price: $1,100,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,200

- Price per square foot: $177

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 43 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 5858 Springlake Rd NW, Canton

- Price: $949,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,634

- Price per square foot: $261

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 40 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 5691 Governors Ave NW, Canton

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,928

- Price per square foot: $126

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 85 days (-$85,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com