Most expensive homes for sale in Cleveland

#1. 12725 Lake Shore Blvd, Bratenahl
- Price: $5,990,000
- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 21,140
- Price per square foot: $283
- Lot size: 3.5 acres
- Days on market: 221 days
#2. 2302 W 6th St, Cleveland
- Price: $1,375,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,250
- Price per square foot: $423
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 339 days (-$75,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 701 W Lakeside Ave Phs 2A & 1302, Cleveland
- Price: $1,090,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $363
- Days on market: 196 days (-$35,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 1979 E 126th St, Cleveland
- Price: $1,060,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,707
- Price per square foot: $391
- Lot size: 0.0 acres
- Days on market: 668 days
#5. 10908 Lake Ave, Cleveland
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,100
- Price per square foot: $195
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 88 days
#6. 2525 Thurman Ave, Cleveland
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,789
- Price per square foot: $349
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 41 days
#7. 701 W Lakeside Ave Unit 1307, Cleveland
- Price: $950,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,257
- Price per square foot: $420
- Lot size: 0.0 acres
- Days on market: 74 days
#8. 2035 W 11th St, Cleveland
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,537
- Price per square foot: $374
- Lot size: 0.1 acres
- Days on market: 49 days
#9. 2044 Random Rd Unit 301, Cleveland
- Price: $936,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,990
- Price per square foot: $313
- Days on market: 46 days
#10. S/L 1 Bridgeport Way, Mayfield Heights
- Price: $914,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,823
- Price per square foot: $324
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 402 days
