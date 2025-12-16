Most expensive homes for sale in Columbus

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Columbus listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 4090 Cleveland Ave, Columbus

- Price: $4,750,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 3.7 acres

- Days on market: 542 days (-$550,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 1490 Elaine Rd Unit 1462, Columbus

- Price: $4,500,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 56 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 853 Thurman Ave, Columbus

- Price: $3,950,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Days on market: 164 days

#4. 2979 Avalon Rd, Columbus

- Price: $3,150,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,926

- Price per square foot: $352

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 224 days

#5. 1565 Berkshire Rd, Columbus

- Price: $2,600,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,320

- Price per square foot: $488

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 60 days

#6. 4496 Reinbeau Dr, Columbus

- Price: $2,575,000

- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- Lot size: 2.3 acres

- Days on market: 137 days

#7. 17 W 3rd Ave Apt 213, Columbus

- Price: $2,499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,347

- Price per square foot: $393

- Days on market: 150 days

#8. 2681 Lane Rd, Columbus

- Price: $2,295,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,926

- Price per square foot: $465

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 60 days

#9. 57 Preston Rd, Columbus

- Price: $2,175,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,563

- Price per square foot: $331

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 288 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 3163 S Dorchester Rd, Columbus

- Price: $2,168,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,285

- Price per square foot: $505

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 110 days

