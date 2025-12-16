Most expensive homes for sale in Columbus

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Columbus listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 4090 Cleveland Ave, Columbus
- Price: $4,750,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 3.7 acres
- Days on market: 542 days (-$550,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 1490 Elaine Rd Unit 1462, Columbus
- Price: $4,500,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 56 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 853 Thurman Ave, Columbus
- Price: $3,950,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Days on market: 164 days
#4. 2979 Avalon Rd, Columbus
- Price: $3,150,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,926
- Price per square foot: $352
- Lot size: 0.6 acres
- Days on market: 224 days
#5. 1565 Berkshire Rd, Columbus
- Price: $2,600,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,320
- Price per square foot: $488
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 60 days
#6. 4496 Reinbeau Dr, Columbus
- Price: $2,575,000
- nan bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- Lot size: 2.3 acres
- Days on market: 137 days
#7. 17 W 3rd Ave Apt 213, Columbus
- Price: $2,499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,347
- Price per square foot: $393
- Days on market: 150 days
#8. 2681 Lane Rd, Columbus
- Price: $2,295,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,926
- Price per square foot: $465
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 60 days
#9. 57 Preston Rd, Columbus
- Price: $2,175,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,563
- Price per square foot: $331
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 288 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 3163 S Dorchester Rd, Columbus
- Price: $2,168,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,285
- Price per square foot: $505
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 110 days
