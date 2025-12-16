Most expensive homes for sale in Lima

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Lima listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 2275 N Cable Rd Unit Package , 43, Lima
- Price: $3,500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 816
- Price per square foot: $4,289
- Days on market: 64 days
#2. 3039 Lakeshore Dr, Lima
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,593
- Price per square foot: $177
- Lot size: 1.5 acres
- Days on market: 14 days
#3. 251 Timberfield Dr N, Lima
- Price: $699,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,860
- Price per square foot: $181
- Lot size: 3.6 acres
- Days on market: 148 days (-$20,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 845 Atalan Trl, Lima
- Price: $689,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,122
- Price per square foot: $134
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 110 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 4160 Hanthorn Rd, Lima
- Price: $650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,409
- Price per square foot: $461
- Lot size: 40.0 acres
- Days on market: 25 days
#6. 4211 Ft Amanda Rd, Lima
- Price: $610,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,765
- Price per square foot: $162
- Lot size: 4.2 acres
- Days on market: 175 days (-$40,000 price reduction since listing)
#7. 391 N Fernwood Dr, Lima
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,930
- Price per square foot: $139
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 62 days
#8. 4475 Wintergreen Dr, Lima
- Price: $510,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,309
- Price per square foot: $154
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 200 days (-$5,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 485 S Mumaugh Rd, Lima
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,125
- Price per square foot: $121
- Days on market: 71 days
#10. 4875 Wenatchie Trl, Lima
- Price: $499,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,038
- Price per square foot: $123
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 179 days (-$11,000 price reduction since listing)
