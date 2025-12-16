Most expensive homes for sale in Youngstown

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Youngstown listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 2010 Powder Mill Run, Youngstown
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,563
- Price per square foot: $607
- Lot size: 25.6 acres
- Days on market: 53 days
#2. 8187 N Lima Rd, Youngstown
- Price: $699,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,124
- Price per square foot: $114
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 137 days (-$26,000 price reduction since listing)
#3. 681 Saddlebrook Dr, Boardman
- Price: $671,500
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,740
- Price per square foot: $245
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 215 days
#4. 635 Berklee Dr, Boardman
- Price: $596,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,661
- Price per square foot: $224
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 581 days
#5. 517 Berklee Dr, Boardman
- Price: $595,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,134
- Price per square foot: $143
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 22 days
#6. 107 Berklee Ln, Boardman
- Price: $509,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,041
- Price per square foot: $249
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 147 days
#7. 3630 Joyce Ann Dr, Youngstown
- Price: $434,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,880
- Price per square foot: $151
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 84 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 3101 Logan Way, Youngstown
- Price: $419,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,658
- Price per square foot: $114
- Lot size: 6.5 acres
- Days on market: 32 days
#9. 138 Robinhood Way, Boardman
- Price: $399,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,046
- Price per square foot: $131
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 159 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 5025 Lockwood Blvd, Youngstown
- Price: $399,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,280
- Price per square foot: $121
- Lot size: 2.0 acres
- Days on market: 23 days
