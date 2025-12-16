Most expensive homes for sale in Youngstown

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Youngstown listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 2010 Powder Mill Run, Youngstown

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,563

- Price per square foot: $607

- Lot size: 25.6 acres

- Days on market: 53 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 8187 N Lima Rd, Youngstown

- Price: $699,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,124

- Price per square foot: $114

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 137 days (-$26,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 681 Saddlebrook Dr, Boardman

- Price: $671,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,740

- Price per square foot: $245

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 215 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 635 Berklee Dr, Boardman

- Price: $596,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,661

- Price per square foot: $224

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 581 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 517 Berklee Dr, Boardman

- Price: $595,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,134

- Price per square foot: $143

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 22 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 107 Berklee Ln, Boardman

- Price: $509,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,041

- Price per square foot: $249

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 147 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 3630 Joyce Ann Dr, Youngstown

- Price: $434,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,880

- Price per square foot: $151

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 84 days (-$15,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 3101 Logan Way, Youngstown

- Price: $419,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,658

- Price per square foot: $114

- Lot size: 6.5 acres

- Days on market: 32 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 138 Robinhood Way, Boardman

- Price: $399,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,046

- Price per square foot: $131

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 159 days (-$10,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 5025 Lockwood Blvd, Youngstown

- Price: $399,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,280

- Price per square foot: $121

- Lot size: 2.0 acres

- Days on market: 23 days

- View listing on realtor.com