The most expensive neighborhoods in Canton

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Bellingham, WA.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Canton metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Avondale (Canton, OH)

Median sale price

: $325,000 |

Median days on market

: 29 days

3118 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718

- List price: $218,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,061

- See 3118 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 on Redfin.com

3431 Enfield Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708

- List price: $325,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,238

- See 3431 Enfield Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708 on Redfin.com

3650 Overhill Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718

- List price: $299,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,264

- See 3650 Overhill Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 on Redfin.com

#2. North Indusrty (North Industry, OH)

Median sale price

: $250,600 |

Median days on market

: 59 days

340 53Rd St SW, Canton, OH 44706

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,225

- See 340 53Rd St SW, Canton, OH 44706 on Redfin.com

502 Fohl St SW, Canton, OH 44706

- List price: $203,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,835

- See 502 Fohl St SW, Canton, OH 44706 on Redfin.com

5333 Dunfred Cir SE, Canton, OH 44707

- List price: $284,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,413

- See 5333 Dunfred Cir SE, Canton, OH 44707 on Redfin.com

5346 Shaker Valley Cir SE, Canton, OH 44707

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,390

- See 5346 Shaker Valley Cir SE, Canton, OH 44707 on Redfin.com

#3. Westview (Richville, OH)

Median sale price

: $242,500 |

Median days on market

: 30 days

2593 Barnstone Ave SW, Canton, OH 44706

- List price: $235,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,167

- See 2593 Barnstone Ave SW, Canton, OH 44706 on Redfin.com

2670 Lombardi Ave SW, Canton, OH 44706

- List price: $269,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,620

- See 2670 Lombardi Ave SW, Canton, OH 44706 on Redfin.com

5528 Oakcliff St SW, Canton, OH 44706

- List price: $279,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,712

- See 5528 Oakcliff St SW, Canton, OH 44706 on Redfin.com

#4. Clearview (Massillon, OH)

Median sale price

: $234,950 |

Median days on market

: 12 days

1635 Jolynn St NE, Massillon, OH 44646

- List price: $249,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,160

- See 1635 Jolynn St NE, Massillon, OH 44646 on Redfin.com

811 Sandy Ave NE, Massillon, OH 44646

- List price: $246,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,260

- See 811 Sandy Ave NE, Massillon, OH 44646 on Redfin.com

#5. West Brookfield (Massillon, OH)

Median sale price

: $221,500 |

Median days on market

: 6 days

3069 Castle West Cir NW, Massillon, OH 44647

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,164

- See 3069 Castle West Cir NW, Massillon, OH 44647 on Redfin.com

3130 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon, OH 44647

- List price: $144,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 924

- See 3130 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon, OH 44647 on Redfin.com

822 32Nd St NW, Massillon, OH 44647

- List price: $119,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 841

- See 822 32Nd St NW, Massillon, OH 44647 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.