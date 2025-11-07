The most expensive neighborhoods in Cincinnati

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Cincinnati metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Ivy Hills (Newtown, OH)

Median sale price

: $905,000 |

Median days on market

: 63 days

8217 Wycliffe Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45244

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,052

- See 8217 Wycliffe Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45244 on Redfin.com

#2. Heatherwoode (Springboro, OH)

Median sale price

: $713,000 |

Median days on market

: 43 days

25 Morris St, Springboro, OH 45066

- List price: $593,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- See 25 Morris St, Springboro, OH 45066 on Redfin.com

35 Morris St, Springboro, OH 45066

- List price: $758,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available

- See 35 Morris St, Springboro, OH 45066 on Redfin.com

45 Morris St, Springboro, OH 45066

- List price: $677,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: not available

- See 45 Morris St, Springboro, OH 45066 on Redfin.com

6265 Red Lion 5 Points Rd, Springboro, OH 45066

- List price: $1,399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,556

- See 6265 Red Lion 5 Points Rd, Springboro, OH 45066 on Redfin.com

#3. Mount Lookout (Cincinnati, OH)

Median sale price

: $615,000 |

Median days on market

: 42 days

1330 Herschel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- List price: $589,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,535

- See 1330 Herschel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

1344 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- List price: $839,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,197

- See 1344 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

3583 Linwood Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226

- List price: $394,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,259

- See 3583 Linwood Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226 on Redfin.com

4926 Le Blond Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- List price: $418,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,280

- See 4926 Le Blond Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

#4. Hyde Park (Cincinnati, OH)

Median sale price

: $550,000 |

Median days on market

: 38 days

3246 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- List price: $1,075,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,327

- See 3246 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

3646 Ashworth Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- List price: $339,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,254

- See 3646 Ashworth Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

3713 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,150

- See 3713 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

3790 Grovedale Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45208

- List price: $379,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,218

- See 3790 Grovedale Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45208 on Redfin.com

#5. Renassance (Middletown, OH)

Median sale price

: $549,225 |

Median days on market

: 49 days

1909 Cleopatra Dr, Franklin, OH 45005

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,731

- See 1909 Cleopatra Dr, Franklin, OH 45005 on Redfin.com

4517 Renaissance Blvd, Middletown, OH 45005

- List price: $465,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,727

- See 4517 Renaissance Blvd, Middletown, OH 45005 on Redfin.com

4517 Renaissance Park Dr, Middletown, OH 45005

- List price: $465,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,727

- See 4517 Renaissance Park Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.