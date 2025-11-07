The most expensive neighborhoods in Dayton

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Dayton metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. The Golf Club at Yankee Trace (Centerville, OH)

Median sale price

: $500,000 |

Median days on market

: 26 days

1248 Club View Dr, Dayton, OH 45458

- List price: $579,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,534

- See 1248 Club View Dr, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

1384 Courtyard Pl, Dayton, OH 45458

- List price: $714,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,901

- See 1384 Courtyard Pl, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

1800 Olde Haley Dr, Dayton, OH 45458

- List price: $464,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,000

- See 1800 Olde Haley Dr, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

9471 Banyan Ct, Dayton, OH 45458

- List price: $589,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,410

- See 9471 Banyan Ct, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#2. Beechwood (Centerville, OH)

Median sale price

: $440,500 |

Median days on market

: 35 days

1052 Quiet Brook Trl, Dayton, OH 45458

- List price: $496,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,389

- See 1052 Quiet Brook Trl, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

1071 Star Valley Ct, Dayton, OH 45458

- List price: $559,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,350

- See 1071 Star Valley Ct, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

9038 Woodstream Ln, Dayton, OH 45458

- List price: $498,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,100

- See 9038 Woodstream Ln, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

9139 Indian Springs Ct, Dayton, OH 45458

- List price: $598,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,081

- See 9139 Indian Springs Ct, Dayton, OH 45458 on Redfin.com

#3. Oak Creek (Kettering, OH)

Median sale price

: $350,000 |

Median days on market

: 25 days

2360 E Rahn Rd, Dayton, OH 45440

- List price: $439,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,579

- See 2360 E Rahn Rd, Dayton, OH 45440 on Redfin.com

5274 Millcreek Rd, Dayton, OH 45440

- List price: $339,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,994

- See 5274 Millcreek Rd, Dayton, OH 45440 on Redfin.com

5335 Glendon Ln, Dayton, OH 45440

- List price: $344,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,089

- See 5335 Glendon Ln, Dayton, OH 45440 on Redfin.com

#4. Pheasant Hill (Dayton, OH)

Median sale price

: $328,000 |

Median days on market

: 42 days

6322 Ring Neck Dr, Dayton, OH 45424

- List price: $372,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,540

- See 6322 Ring Neck Dr, Dayton, OH 45424 on Redfin.com

6456 Pheasant Finch Dr, Dayton, OH 45424

- List price: $334,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,903

- See 6456 Pheasant Finch Dr, Dayton, OH 45424 on Redfin.com

6732 Grovebelle Dr, Dayton, OH 45424

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,222

- See 6732 Grovebelle Dr, Dayton, OH 45424 on Redfin.com

#5. Forest Ridge Quail Hollow (Dayton, OH)

Median sale price

: $287,500 |

Median days on market

: 36 days

4426 Rainbrook Way, Dayton, OH 45424

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 956

- See 4426 Rainbrook Way, Dayton, OH 45424 on Redfin.com

4734 Willow Mist Dr, Dayton, OH 45424

- List price: $260,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,568

- See 4734 Willow Mist Dr, Dayton, OH 45424 on Redfin.com

4750 Whitewood Ct, Dayton, OH 45424

- List price: $369,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,868

- See 4750 Whitewood Ct, Dayton, OH 45424 on Redfin.com

5604 Sandpiper Ln, Dayton, OH 45424

- List price: $319,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,208

- See 5604 Sandpiper Ln, Dayton, OH 45424 on Redfin.com

