The most expensive neighborhoods in Springfield, Ohio

Note: This article contains data compiled by Redfin Real Estate for the Springfield, Ohio metro area.

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Springfield, Ohio metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Ridgewood (Springfield, OH)

Median sale price

: $225,000 |

Median days on market

: 63 days

132 S Kensington Pl, Springfield, OH 45504

- List price: $237,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,585

- See 132 S Kensington Pl, Springfield, OH 45504 on Redfin.com

141 S Kensington Pl, Springfield, OH 45504

- List price: $215,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,668

- See 141 S Kensington Pl, Springfield, OH 45504 on Redfin.com

1828 Longview Dr, Springfield, OH 45504

- List price: $329,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,162

- See 1828 Longview Dr, Springfield, OH 45504 on Redfin.com

260 Glendale Dr, Springfield, OH 45504

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,373

- See 260 Glendale Dr, Springfield, OH 45504 on Redfin.com

#2. Home Orchard (Springfield, OH)

Median sale price

: $222,500 |

Median days on market

: 30 days

2524 Home Orchard Dr, Springfield, OH 45503

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,053

- See 2524 Home Orchard Dr, Springfield, OH 45503 on Redfin.com

2541 Derr Rd, Springfield, OH 45503

- List price: $240,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,325

- See 2541 Derr Rd, Springfield, OH 45503 on Redfin.com

2683 Home Orchard Dr, Springfield, OH 45503

- List price: $204,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,125

- See 2683 Home Orchard Dr, Springfield, OH 45503 on Redfin.com

#3. Park Layne Manor (Park Layne, OH)

Median sale price

: $200,000 |

Median days on market

: 29 days

1124 Burket Dr, New Carlisle, OH 45344

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 925

- See 1124 Burket Dr, New Carlisle, OH 45344 on Redfin.com

1616 Styer Dr, New Carlisle, OH 45344

- List price: $243,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,657

- See 1616 Styer Dr, New Carlisle, OH 45344 on Redfin.com

216 Braun St, New Carlisle, OH 45344

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 925

- See 216 Braun St, New Carlisle, OH 45344 on Redfin.com

842 Edgewick Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344

- List price: $224,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,325

- See 842 Edgewick Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.